Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $237.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.49.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

