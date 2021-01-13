Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENLAY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

ENLAY stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

