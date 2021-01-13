Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $31.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.