Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.41 ($20.48).

ETR DEQ opened at €18.35 ($21.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -12.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.78. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

