Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $10.43. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 3,654,818 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHA shares. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

