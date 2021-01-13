Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.44 ($52.29).

Several analysts have weighed in on DWNI shares. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of DWNI stock traded down €0.99 ($1.16) on Wednesday, reaching €40.89 ($48.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,924 shares. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

