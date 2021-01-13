DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $852.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.10.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,983,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 797.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 254,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.