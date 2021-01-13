Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.40

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 15039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

