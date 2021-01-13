Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.05 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,980 shares of company stock valued at $25,273,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

