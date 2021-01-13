Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 34%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shot up 34% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30. 17,816,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 5,533,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

