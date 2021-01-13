Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $59.08 on Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $59.08 or 0.00165208 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $85,636.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00044677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00397811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.94 or 0.04264068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

