Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $47.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018273 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013479 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 744.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

