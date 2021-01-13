Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.96

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 566281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

