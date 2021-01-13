Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) Shares Up 1%

Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $59.48. 132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) by 36,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.