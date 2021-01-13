DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.79

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.26. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 79,470 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$259.12 million and a P/E ratio of -17.69.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$61.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

