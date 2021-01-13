Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.