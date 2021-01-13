Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.74

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 4706113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Discovery by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

