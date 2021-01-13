Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $4,143,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $61.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

