Diversified Trust Co Has $280,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.19.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

