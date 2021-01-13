Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 181,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,358.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,881 shares of company stock worth $6,702,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

QNST opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

