Diversified Trust Co Makes New $244,000 Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 215.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

