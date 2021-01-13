Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MIME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $92,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $262,745.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,500 shares of company stock worth $13,011,630. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

