Diversified Trust Co Sells 375 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock worth $5,716,341 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.