Diversified Trust Co Takes $274,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE CBZ opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

