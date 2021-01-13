Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impressive market traction of Dolby Cinema technology is proving to be a major profit churner for Dolby. The company believes that surging demand for premium viewing experiences will fuel growth for Dolby Cinema over the long haul. Its growth strategy stands on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences. Increasing content and devices in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, coupled with growth in Dolby Cinema’s footprint, are likely to drive business. However, escalating cost of sales has been a concern for Dolby. Lower cinema product sales due to the pandemic and the price-sensitive entertainment industry are headwinds. Increased adoption of proprietary sound technologies might lead to severe competition in the global arena, threatening Dolby’s market share.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. 1,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

