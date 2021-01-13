Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.15. 44,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

