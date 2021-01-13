Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.14 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.