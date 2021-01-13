Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after buying an additional 6,684,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

