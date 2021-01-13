Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

NOC opened at $297.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.