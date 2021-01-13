Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,999 shares of company stock valued at $50,912,874 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

