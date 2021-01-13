DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $200.00 at Bank of America

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $157.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. 140166 started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $201.93.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

