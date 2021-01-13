Dovu Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Dovu token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $351,930.02 and $19.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,962,517 tokens. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.