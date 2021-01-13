Dragonchain Market Capitalization Reaches $17.23 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $117,802.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,060,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

