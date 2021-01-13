Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAKOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 303,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,621. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.