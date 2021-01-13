DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.30

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95.

DS Smith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

