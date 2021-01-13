Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.53

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 18094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,641,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

