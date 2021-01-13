Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $91.68. 102,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

