Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

