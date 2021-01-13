Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Down 4.4%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.56. 20,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 52,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.