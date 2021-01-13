DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 22,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 40,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

