E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) (TSE:ELF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$800.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$748.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$693.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 67.17 and a current ratio of 67.96.

Get E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) alerts:

E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) (TSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported C$48.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$621.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.