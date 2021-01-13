Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESTE. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $414.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.84.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

