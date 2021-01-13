East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.94

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 9156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

