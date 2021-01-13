Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $63.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.22 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $243.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $244.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.01 million, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $268.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $713,688. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after acquiring an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,968 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 451,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 11,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

