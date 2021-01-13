easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 840 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Davy Research lowered shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 766.60 ($10.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,474. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 831.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.83. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.