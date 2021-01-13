Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ETB remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 77,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,220. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

