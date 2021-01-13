Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,964,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.53. 7,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

