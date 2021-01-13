EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $4.12. EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 39,082 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 37.13. The company has a market cap of C$231.35 million and a P/E ratio of -101.75.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$66,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,053.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,515.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

