Edgeless (EDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,036.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $350,654.57 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00387033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.10 or 0.04209309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.