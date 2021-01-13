Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

